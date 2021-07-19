Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Polaris worth $40,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 34.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.