Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 314,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $394,000.

TWLVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,083. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

