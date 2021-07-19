Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $657,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

