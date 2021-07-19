Polygon Management Ltd. Sells 348,828 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Polygon Management Ltd. lowered its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,828 shares during the period. Talend accounts for about 1.7% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Talend worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLND remained flat at $$65.65 during trading hours on Monday. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

