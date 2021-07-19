Polygon Management Ltd. Takes $5.53 Million Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 556,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000.

Agile Growth stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 49,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,110. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

