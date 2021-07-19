Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005895 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $182,368.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00100544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00146849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.10 or 1.00085013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

