Port Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.28 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
