Port Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.28 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

