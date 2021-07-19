Port Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $485.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $491.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

