Port Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $37,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $5,691,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,819,000 after buying an additional 1,699,332 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 716,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.