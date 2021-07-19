Port Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.34.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.68 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.