PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.81 or 0.05912752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.74 or 0.01356540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00370645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00137221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00614801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00388251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00295503 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,440,150 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

