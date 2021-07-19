PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stake Raised by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. PowerFleet accounts for about 12.7% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned about 5.82% of PowerFleet worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 60.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,961. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

