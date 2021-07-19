PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.