Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $673.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

