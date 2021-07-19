Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.21. 31,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Precigen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,746 shares of company stock valued at $20,623,567 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.