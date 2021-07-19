Prentice Capital Management LP Has $5.52 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 1.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,992,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

