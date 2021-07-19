Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 84,672 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Prentice Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the period. Immunome makes up 3.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immunome were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Immunome by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immunome stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,580. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

