Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. Pretium Resources traded as low as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 112383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.9184381 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

