Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $162.23 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Target worth $162,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Insiders have sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of TGT opened at $251.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

