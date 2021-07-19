Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $166.61 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Illumina were worth $166,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $465.46 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

