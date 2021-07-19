Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $171.23 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of Pool worth $171,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $458.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $283.74 and a twelve month high of $478.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

