Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $179,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

