Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 42,538 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $203,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
