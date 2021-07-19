Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 42,538 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $203,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.