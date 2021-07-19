Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 187,151 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,151 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $193,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $328.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $329.56.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

