Primecoin Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $633,251.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,012,095 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

