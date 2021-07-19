Private Capital Management LLC Buys 10,597 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial makes up 1.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.21% of SmartFinancial worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

