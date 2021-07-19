Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,207. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.