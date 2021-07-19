Private Capital Management LLC Sells 29,275 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,275 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 6.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

