Private Wealth Advisors Sells 557 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

