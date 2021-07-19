Private Wealth Advisors Takes $52,000 Position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oragenics by 124.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 875,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

