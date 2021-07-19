Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,335 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

