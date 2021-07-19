Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

