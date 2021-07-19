Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares in the company, valued at $334,849,007.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,273 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,176. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

