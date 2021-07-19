Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.