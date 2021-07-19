Profund Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.