Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

