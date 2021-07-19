Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.92.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77. Prologis has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $128.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

