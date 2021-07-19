ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.26. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,656 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.