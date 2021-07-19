ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

PRPH opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.