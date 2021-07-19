ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.