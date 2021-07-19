Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

