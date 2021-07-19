Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 19,555 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 400.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

