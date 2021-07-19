Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 201.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.