Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $55.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,484.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,948. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,407.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

