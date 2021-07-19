Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viad were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viad by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

VVI stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.