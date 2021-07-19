Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,150,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,123.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 149,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

