Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 367.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

