Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

WERN stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

