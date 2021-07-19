Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,796,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $523.09 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.