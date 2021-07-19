Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $113,000 Investment in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CAMP stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

